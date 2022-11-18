UrduPoint.com

136 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 06:10 PM

136 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :About 136 cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Friday whereas no death was reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department, a total of 17,874 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year while 41 people died of the disease and 749 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 33 cases of dengue in Lahore with the highest number in the province while 17 cases were reported in Multan, 24 in Rawalpindi, 20 in Gujranwala, one each in Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Chakwal, Muzaffargarh, Attock, Jhelum and Okara, 20 in Faisalabad, four each in Sargodha and Kasur, two each in Gujrat and Vehari and three more cases were reported in Sahiwal during the last 24 hours.

All suspected cases of dengue were kept under surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad killed dengue larvae at 1,894 places in the province during surveillance. The squad conducted surveillance at 456,916 indoor and 116,279 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours in different places.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Died Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Chakwal Jhelum Muzaffargarh Nankana Sahib Vehari Attock All

Recent Stories

Umair Jaswal to play role of legendary bowler Shoa ..

Umair Jaswal to play role of legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar in "Rawalpindi Expre ..

10 minutes ago
 Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affe ..

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affected families: Shazia Marri.

31 minutes ago
 Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

31 minutes ago
 PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

1 hour ago
 Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes vir ..

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.