136 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :About 136 cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Friday whereas no death was reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department, a total of 17,874 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year while 41 people died of the disease and 749 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 33 cases of dengue in Lahore with the highest number in the province while 17 cases were reported in Multan, 24 in Rawalpindi, 20 in Gujranwala, one each in Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Chakwal, Muzaffargarh, Attock, Jhelum and Okara, 20 in Faisalabad, four each in Sargodha and Kasur, two each in Gujrat and Vehari and three more cases were reported in Sahiwal during the last 24 hours.

All suspected cases of dengue were kept under surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad killed dengue larvae at 1,894 places in the province during surveillance. The squad conducted surveillance at 456,916 indoor and 116,279 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours in different places.