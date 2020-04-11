136 pilgrims sent home after testing negative for COVID-19

As many as 136 pilgrims (Zaireen) have been sent home in different districts from the quarantine center set up at Post Graduate Agricultural Research Station (PARS) Jhang Road Faisalabad after their COVID-19 (coronavirus) test reports were found negative

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 136 pilgrims (Zaireen) have been sent home in different districts from the quarantine center set up at Post Graduate Agricultural Research Station (PARS) Jhang Road Faisalabad after their COVID-19 (coronavirus) test reports were found negative.

However.they were directed to isolate themselves at their homes for 14 further days.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Fazal-e-Rabi and Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool saw off them at the quarantine centre and expressed the best wishes for them.

The pilgrims returning to their hometown in Silakot, Gujrat, Mandi Bhauddin, Multan, Sahiwal and other areas thanked Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Muhammad Ali and his team over the hospitality extended to them at the quarantine centre and promised that they would keep themselves in isolation in their homes under the government instructions.