UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

136 Positive COVID-19 Patients Admitted In Quarantine Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

136 positive COVID-19 patients admitted in quarantine facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Around 136 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district while the district administration including Health Department have made arrangements to control the situation.

Talking to APP,Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary informed that presently 136 C positive cases were admitted in the various hospitals of the district out of which 28 belonged to Potohar Town,41 Rawalpindi Cantt,25 Rawal town,33 Gujar Khan,1 Kahuta,2 Kalar Syedan and 7 Taxila.

He further added that 37 patients were admitted in Holy family Hospital,19 Benazir Bhutto Hospital,25 Red Crescent and 2 were admitted in the Hearts International hospital who were being provided the best health care facilities.

The CEO said that disinfection activities are underway at various places especially where suspected cases were being reported.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq told media that all resources are being utilized for controlling the spread of COVID-19 and concerned departments are fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

He said that SOPs regarding COVID are being ensured at business centers while action is also being taken against violators.

He advised the residents to wear face masks,maintain social distancing , stay at home and follow the health advisories issued by the government.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Business Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kahuta Taxila Family Media All Government Best

Recent Stories

Infinix Dar-linkAI Optimization Engine Released

16 minutes ago

Urwa Hocane wishes happy birthday to Sania Mirza

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree organising Al Thiqah C ..

19 minutes ago

HCSTSI President demands new toll plaza constructi ..

18 minutes ago

EDA welcomes former foreign affairs minister of sl ..

34 minutes ago

Escape from massacre: Ethiopians recall Tigray con ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.