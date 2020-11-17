136 positive COVID-19 patients admitted in quarantine facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Around 136 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district while the district administration including Health Department have made arrangements to control the situation.

Talking to APP,Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary informed that presently 136 C positive cases were admitted in the various hospitals of the district out of which 28 belonged to Potohar Town,41 Rawalpindi Cantt,25 Rawal town,33 Gujar Khan,1 Kahuta,2 Kalar Syedan and 7 Taxila.

He further added that 37 patients were admitted in Holy family Hospital,19 Benazir Bhutto Hospital,25 Red Crescent and 2 were admitted in the Hearts International hospital who were being provided the best health care facilities.

The CEO said that disinfection activities are underway at various places especially where suspected cases were being reported.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq told media that all resources are being utilized for controlling the spread of COVID-19 and concerned departments are fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

He said that SOPs regarding COVID are being ensured at business centers while action is also being taken against violators.

He advised the residents to wear face masks,maintain social distancing , stay at home and follow the health advisories issued by the government.