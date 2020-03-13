136 power pilferers caught in Muzaffargarh

SE Mepco Engineer Muhammad Naeem said they had caught 136 power pilferers as red-handed during separate operations conducted throughout the district in past ten days

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :SE Mepco Engineer Muhammad Naeem said they had caught 136 power pilferers as red-handed during separate operations conducted throughout the district in past ten days.

In a statement issued here, he said Mepco teams had detected theft of a total 157,744 units during third March until Friday (today).

A sum of over Rs 1,975,113 fine was imposed while cases were also registered against 71 power pilferers over tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Talking to scribe, he said power thefts would be dealt with iron hands, after launching indiscriminate action through special surveillance teams.

He asked that power thieves were not only enemy of the nation and country, mepco consumers overall as well.

He said people must cooperate with mepco task forces to bring 'national culprits' to accountability.