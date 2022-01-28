UrduPoint.com

136 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 07:33 PM

136 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 136 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 136 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 3,24,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 4.4 million fine was imposed while 15 cases were logged against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

>