136 vehicles challaned, 14 impounded for tax default in Rawalpindi

The Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi under its operation against token tax defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles on Wednesday issued 136 challan tickets and impounded 14

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi under its operation against token tax defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles on Wednesday issued 136 challan tickets and impounded 14.

Talking to APP, Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Sohail Shahzad said eight special teams on the directives of E&T Rawalpindi Director and Motor-vehicle Registration Authority (MRA) Officer Rawalpindi Malik Amjad Ali Khan and MRA-II Sohail Sabir checked a large number of vehicles at different points of the district and confiscated over 109 registration books and other documents of the token tax defaulters.

He said the teams conducted special checking of vehicles under his supervision while excise inspectors Gul Sher Khan, Raza Shah, Zulfiqar Abbas, Ehtisham ul Haq, Jahangir Khan, Ajmal Bhatti and Fayyaz Babar led the teams deployed in different areas.

He said operation against the vehicle tax defaulters would continue and their vehicles would also be impounded.