136 wine bottles, 150 liter alcohol recovered in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :A distillery was raided in Ghouri Town area which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and wine including 136 wine bottles, 60 cans of beer and 150 liter alcohol, police said.

On a tip off, a team under the supervision of DSP Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) Hakim Khan conducted a raid at a distillery in Ghouri Town area of Koral police station and recovered 136 wine bottles, 60 cans of beer, 150 liter alcohol, labels of different brands of alcohol , corks and other materials used in the manufacturing process.

Meanwhile, team arrested two bootleggers Sajjad Sohail and Rahim from parking area of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital and recovered liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against them in Koral and Karachi company police stations and further investigation is underway from them.