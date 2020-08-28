1361 single phase metres issued to sub-divisions

Superintending Engineer (SE) MEPCO Multan circle, Mian Muhammad Anwar, issued 1361 single phase metres to sub-divisions for replacement of defective and burnt metres

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Superintending Engineer (SE) MEPCO Multan circle, Mian Muhammad Anwar, issued 1361 single phase metres to sub-divisions for replacement of defective and burnt metres.

The Executive Engineers (XENs) were directed to get the single phase metres from the field store immediately and installed it on place of metres which got defective or burnt under CP-90.

The metres which were issued included 129 to Mepco Cantt division, 265 to Mumtazabad division, 130 to city division, 356 to Shujabad division, 204 to Musa Pak division and 257 to ShahRukn-e-Alam division, said a press release issued here on Friday.