1,362 Challaned Over Violation Of Labour Laws

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 07:33 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Labour Department challaned 1,362 persons over violation of labour laws during the last four days in Faisalabad division.

A spokesman for the Labour Department said that a special drive had been launched against violators of the labour laws in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts.

Labor Director East Malik Munawwar Awan checked 318 business centres, factories, workshops, mills, etc. and found 882 persons involved in violation of the labour laws.

Labour Director West Circle Shan Ahmad checked 356 points and found 480 persons involved in violation of laws and paying low wages to workers.

Challans of all law violators were sent to the court of law, he added.

