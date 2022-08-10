UrduPoint.com

1363 Power Pilferers Nabbed

Published August 10, 2022

1363 power pilferers nabbed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1363 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during current fiscal year 2022-23 (July to Aug-5), MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1.7 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 31.9 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against 219 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco official sources added.

