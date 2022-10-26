13637 candidates submitted nomination papers across AJK to contest LB Elections

The all phases of submitting nominations papers for contesting Local Body Elections has been completed and 13,637 candidates had submitted their nomination papers till 4:00 PM on Oct, 24, 2022 and after the scrutiny of nomination papers by Election Commission, the nomination of 454 candidates have been rejected and EC has declared 13,183 candidates qualified for contesting local Body elections to be held on Nov, 27, 2022

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The all phases of submitting nominations papers for contesting Local Body Elections has been completed and 13,637 candidates had submitted their nomination papers till 4:00 PM on Oct, 24, 2022 and after the scrutiny of nomination papers by Election Commission, the nomination of 454 candidates have been rejected and EC has declared 13,183 candidates qualified for contesting local Body elections to be held on Nov, 27, 2022.

According to the details of handout issued by AJK Election Commission here on Wednesday, 1,347 candidates from District Bhimber , 735 from Neelum,1387 from Mirpur, 599 from Jehlum valley, 2,570 from Kotli, 991 from Sudhnoti,1,506 from Bagh, 460 from Kahot Haveli,1800 from Ponch and 2,142 candidates respectively from Muzaffarabad district submitted their nomination papers to contest LB election but after scrutiny by AJK EC 13,183 candidates have been qualified for contesting elections whereas, the nomination papers 0f 454 have been rejected , the details added.

The nomination papers of 52 candidates from District Bhimber, 7 from Neelum, 43 from Mirpur,11 from Jehlum valley,104 from Kotli,11from Sudhnoti, 39 from Bagh,15 from Kahota Heveli,107 from Ponch and nomination papers of 65 candidates have been rejected.