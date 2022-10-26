UrduPoint.com

13637 Candidates Submitted Nomination Papers Across AJK To Contest LB Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 09:50 PM

13637 candidates submitted nomination papers across AJK to contest LB Elections

The all phases of submitting nominations papers for contesting Local Body Elections has been completed and 13,637 candidates had submitted their nomination papers till 4:00 PM on Oct, 24, 2022 and after the scrutiny of nomination papers by Election Commission, the nomination of 454 candidates have been rejected and EC has declared 13,183 candidates qualified for contesting local Body elections to be held on Nov, 27, 2022

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The all phases of submitting nominations papers for contesting Local Body Elections has been completed and 13,637 candidates had submitted their nomination papers till 4:00 PM on Oct, 24, 2022 and after the scrutiny of nomination papers by Election Commission, the nomination of 454 candidates have been rejected and EC has declared 13,183 candidates qualified for contesting local Body elections to be held on Nov, 27, 2022.

According to the details of handout issued by AJK Election Commission here on Wednesday, 1,347 candidates from District Bhimber , 735 from Neelum,1387 from Mirpur, 599 from Jehlum valley, 2,570 from Kotli, 991 from Sudhnoti,1,506 from Bagh, 460 from Kahot Haveli,1800 from Ponch and 2,142 candidates respectively from Muzaffarabad district submitted their nomination papers to contest LB election but after scrutiny by AJK EC 13,183 candidates have been qualified for contesting elections whereas, the nomination papers 0f 454 have been rejected , the details added.

The nomination papers of 52 candidates from District Bhimber, 7 from Neelum, 43 from Mirpur,11 from Jehlum valley,104 from Kotli,11from Sudhnoti, 39 from Bagh,15 from Kahota Heveli,107 from Ponch and nomination papers of 65 candidates have been rejected.

Related Topics

Election Local Body Elections Election Commission Of Pakistan Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

22 criminals held, contraband seized

22 criminals held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago
 Police constable embraces martyrdom with firing of ..

Police constable embraces martyrdom with firing of outlaw, IGP takes notice

2 minutes ago
 IK's long march not for revolution, but to have Ar ..

IK's long march not for revolution, but to have Army chief of his choice: Nawaz ..

2 minutes ago
 No Concrete Proposal Yet on EU's Price Cap on Russ ..

No Concrete Proposal Yet on EU's Price Cap on Russian Gas - Szijjarto

2 minutes ago
 Japan, Lithuania Become Strategic Partners, Launch ..

Japan, Lithuania Become Strategic Partners, Launch Security Dialogue - Prime Min ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan should revisit its western liberal politi ..

Pakistan should revisit its western liberal political governance, chalk-out indi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.