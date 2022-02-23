UrduPoint.com

1364 Accused Arrested In 3 Months: SSP Operation Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 06:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :SSP Operation of Quetta police Abdul Haq Umrani Wednesday said that police arrested 1364 accused involved in different cases and registered 1553 cases during three months in respective areas of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here.

The SSP said that 45 people were arrested in aerial firing and 46 different weapons were recovered from their possession.

As many as 97 alleged accused have been detained involved in drug cases, he said adding that 40 arrested for kite flying and kite selling cases.

He said unidentified alleged accused were arrested within 24 hours after finding the body of a girl in a sack, three bandits were caught in a robbery in Kuchlak and Rs 3.

9 million was recovered from their possession.

The SSP noted that six accused have been apprehended by police team involved in robberies of six shops in Kuchlak, adding that a motorcycle snatching gang was also exposed and arrested from Sariab.

Three accused of robbery gang arrested in Liaquat Bazaar Jewelry shops and Rs 80,350 were recovered from their custodians, he added.

He said police were taking practical steps against criminals with the aim to maintain durable peace in the area.

