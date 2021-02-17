1,364 uplift schemes being completed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 1,364 uplift schemes were being completed across the district under various development programmes.

About 87 per cent construction work with Rs 17 billion on these schemes was completed, while remaining work will be finished with stipulated time period.

This was told in a review meeting held here on Wednesday with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Deputy Director Development Tahir Mahmood besides officers of departments.