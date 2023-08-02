Open Menu

1365 Power pilferers nabbed Last Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1365 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during last month of July, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of over two million electricity units.      A sum of over Rs 54.5 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against 112 power pilferers over Involvement in body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

