13655 E-challans Issued In August
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) As many as 13655 e-challans were issued for seat belt violations through artificial
intelligence in the provincial capital during the last month.
Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar revealed through a press statement issued here on Thursday that in August
the AI system has processed a total of 412,700 violations. This includes 71,111 e-challans for breaches of lane lines, stop lines, and zebra crossings, and 103,040 e-challans for traffic signal violations.
Additionally, e-challans are being sent to addresses for 19 different types of traffic violations.
Helmets placed on motorcycle fuel tanks or hanging from arms are also being fined, as noted by CTO Lahore.
The Lahore Traffic Police are ramping up their enforcement efforts through Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, targeting traffic violations with a no-tolerance approach.
Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar emphasized that leveraging AI and advanced technology were crucial for achieving a well-organized traffic system.
