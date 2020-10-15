136,622 defective meters replaced during 2020-21

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had replaced 136,622 burnt and defective meters across the region during ongoing fiscal year 2020-21

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had replaced 136,622 burnt and defective meters across the region during ongoing fiscal year 2020-21.

In line with special directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Mohsin Raza Khan, all possible resources were being utilized to ensure electricity to consumers with best voltage and new connections were being provided on rop priority. The Mepco replacing defective or burnt at all operational circles of the region in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

MEPCO official sources said that from July 2020 to 30 September 2020, the company had replaced 133,033 single phase meters, 3471 three phase meters and 118 MDI meters.

Sources added that 25204 defective meters replaced in Multan circle, 11747 in DG Khan circle, 14986 in Vehari circle, 21599 in Bahawalpur circle, 14115 in Sahiwal, 8240 in Rahim Yar Khan, 17276 in Muzaffagarh, 12941 in Bahawalnager and 10514 defective meters replaced in Khanewal circle.