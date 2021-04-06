UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,367 Shops Inspected, Fined Over SOPs Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:41 PM

1,367 shops inspected, fined over SOPs violations

A meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan here on Tuesday to review performance the price magistrates and the administrative departments, was informed that a total of 1,367 shops, markets and malls were inspected during the past week and fine was imposed over profiteering and violation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :A meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan here on Tuesday to review performance the price magistrates and the administrative departments, was informed that a total of 1,367 shops, markets and malls were inspected during the past week and fine was imposed over profiteering and violation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The DC was informed that Rs 2 lakh fine was imposed on 93 profiteers during the checking of shops and malls.

The meeting was told that 288 public transport vehicles were checked and the vehicle owners and drivers were imposed Rs 47,500 fine over violation of the corona related SOPs. Also 10 vehicles were impounded and fine was imposed on 62 other vehicles over violation of the laws.

The deputy commissioner said that the price magistrates should check markets and bazaars on daily basis, and hoarders should be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Vehicle Price Market

Recent Stories

UNDP signs pact with GB, KP Govts to protect mount ..

7 seconds ago

Sawati visits Sukkur Railway Station, held meeting ..

9 seconds ago

Russian Ambassador in Ankara Says Istanbul Canal P ..

10 seconds ago

Pashinyan Stresses Armenian Government Will Always ..

12 seconds ago

Dutch Police Arrest Man Suspected of Heisting van ..

15 seconds ago

EMA Committee Says to Announce Results of AstraZen ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.