1,367 shops inspected, fined over SOPs violations

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :A meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan here on Tuesday to review performance the price magistrates and the administrative departments, was informed that a total of 1,367 shops, markets and malls were inspected during the past week and fine was imposed over profiteering and violation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The DC was informed that Rs 2 lakh fine was imposed on 93 profiteers during the checking of shops and malls.

The meeting was told that 288 public transport vehicles were checked and the vehicle owners and drivers were imposed Rs 47,500 fine over violation of the corona related SOPs. Also 10 vehicles were impounded and fine was imposed on 62 other vehicles over violation of the laws.

The deputy commissioner said that the price magistrates should check markets and bazaars on daily basis, and hoarders should be dealt with in accordance with the law.