137 Drug Pushers Held In "Nasha Ab Nahi" Campaign During The Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 09:40 AM

137 drug pushers held in "Nasha Ab Nahi" campaign during the last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Responding to the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has launched a robust "Nasha Ab Nahi" campaign to eradicate drugs menace from the Federal capital and protect the youth from the curse of narcotics.

A police public relations officer said on Friday that different police teams of Islamabad Police carried out extensive crackdowns in various areas of the city, resulting in the arrest of 137 drug dealers during the last week.

Police teams also recovered 09 kilograms of Ice, 34 kilograms of heroin, 20 kilograms of hashish and 493 liters of liquor from their possession. These arrested accused were involved in drug peddling in various areas of the city. Police teams also registered 135 cases against them in different police stations.

However, Islamabad Police also continued its awareness campaign against drug peddlers through various social media platforms to ensure a comprehensive crackdown.

This initiative received overwhelming support from over 1.5 million citizens, showcasing their endorsement of Islamabad Police's efforts in this tehreek.

The IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasized that "Nasha Ab Nahi" is not just a campaign but a tehreek aimed at ensuring the eradication of drugs from our society and cracking down on drug peddlers, thereby safeguarding the lives of our young generation.

He further said that no elements will be allowed to jeopardize the lives of our youngsters, and individuals involved in nefarious businesses like drug and liquor sales will be brought to justice.

The citizens are urged to report any suspicious individuals or activity related to drug activities to their respective police stations, the emergency helpline "Pucar-15," or via "ICT-15" app.

