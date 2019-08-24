UrduPoint.com
137 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Sat 24th August 2019 | 06:56 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 137 power pilferers during operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said on Saturday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 234,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 4 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against four of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

