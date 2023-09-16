137 power pilferers nabbed during crackdown against electricity thieves in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :As crackdown against the electricity theft is in full swing in rural and urban areas of the district Attock, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), under the supervision of deputy commissioner Rao Atif Raza arrested 137 power pilferers while 155 cases were registered so far.

Talking to APP on Saturday, DC Attock Rao Atif Raza has said that with the assistance of IESCO officials, teams are formed at sub-divisional and divisional levels in the areas under the control of the circle.

Teams led by SDOs in different areas of Attock, Hazro and Hassanabdal tehsils caught consumers stealing electricity by tampering with direct wires or meters and cases were registered against them in accordance with the provisions of Section 26-A of the Electricity Act, 1920.

He informed the media that the authorities caught a barber in Attock City red-handed stealing electricity by installing direct wires and removing the electrical installations.

He added that similarly a domestic consumer involved in electricity theft was also booked for utilizing electricity through a direct connection.

He said that three consumers were booked in a single day in Hazro for electricity theft and a fine worth Rs 0.36 million was recovered and deposited in the IESCO account.

He added that five power pilferers were also sent behind bars for electricity theft.

Talking to newsmen on this occasion, executive engineer XEN IESCO Babar Ali highlighted that cooperation of provincial authorities was essential for controlling electricity theft and making recoveries from defaulters.

Chief Coordinator Attock Press Club Regd Nisar Ali Khan was Also present on this occasion.

XEN added that electricity theft and non-payment of dues not only affected the financial affairs of the company but also had wider economic implications.

"These often lead to an increase in tariffs," he said. "Despite the efforts of the power company staff, there are many challenges in preventing electricity theft."