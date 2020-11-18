UrduPoint.com
137 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

137 power pilferers nabbed in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 137 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 164,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.7 million fine was imposed and lodged a case against one power pilferer over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

