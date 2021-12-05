137 power pilferers nabbed in three days

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 137 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in last three days, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 169,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.8 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered against five of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Ikram-Ul-Haq has directed mepco officers to continue crackdown against power pilferers in order to minimize line losses.