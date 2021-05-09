137 profiteers fined Rs 217,500 in Vehari

VEHARI , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :District administration imposed Rs 217,500 fine on 137 shopkeepers on charges of undue profiteering.

According to official sources, 37 Special price Control Magistrates raided at different locations across the district.

They found 137 shopkeepers involved in earning huge amount of profit on eatables.

They were fined Rs 217500. Deputy Commissioner Mubeen Elahi said that nobody would be allowed to plunder money illegally. The campaign against profiteers will remain continue in future also.