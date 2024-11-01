137 Profiteers Held In Week Long Crackdowns
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The district administration arrested 137 shopkeepers and issued warnings to 641 others during week-long crackdowns here against profiteers.
A press release issued here said that the district administration conducted an Inspection of 1248 business centers on University Road, Charsadda Road, GT Road, Dalazak Road, Circular Road, Inner City Markets, Hayatabad, and other areas.
137 shopkeepers were arrested for selling low-weight bread and for the absence of an official price list while 641 shopkeepers were warned for other reasons.
These arrested shopkeepers include butchers, bakers, vegetable and fruit sellers, and others. The DC Peshawar Sarmad Salim had said that administrative officers had been ordered to regularly inspect markets and take legal action against profiteers.
