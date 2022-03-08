137 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

District administration Peshawar during last three days has arrested 137 shopkeepers for profiteering and lack of official price-list, said a press release issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar during last three days has arrested 137 shopkeepers for profiteering and lack of official price-list, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration conducted raids in the bazaars of the various localities and arrested 137 shopkeepers for profiteering and lack of official price-list.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruit & vegetable sellers, butchers, bakers, milkmen, grocers and others.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) has directed administrative officers to conduct random visits to bazaars and take legal action against profiteers.