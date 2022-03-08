UrduPoint.com

137 Shopkeepers Arrested In Crackdown On Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022

District administration Peshawar during last three days has arrested 137 shopkeepers for profiteering and lack of official price-list, said a press release issued here on Tuesday

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration conducted raids in the bazaars of the various localities and arrested 137 shopkeepers for profiteering and lack of official price-list.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruit & vegetable sellers, butchers, bakers, milkmen, grocers and others.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) has directed administrative officers to conduct random visits to bazaars and take legal action against profiteers.

