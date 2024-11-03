137 Shopkeepers Held On Profiteering
Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The district administration in an operation against profiteers on Sunday arrested 137 shopkeepers and issued warnings to 641 others who have created artificial price hikes in the markets.
Teams from the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner, Sarmad Salem Akram, conducted raids in various markets across the city, including University Road, GT Road, Charsadda Road, Dalazak Road, Circular Road, Walled City, and Hayatabad.
The arrested shopkeepers included vegetable and fruit sellers, bakers (nanbais), butchers, milk sellers, grocers encroachment mafia and others.
The deputy commissioner has directed officers for consecutive inspection of bazaars to ensure compliance with government-prescribed prices and to take strict legal action against profiteers and encroachment mafia.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore's AQI reaches unprecedented levels51 seconds ago
-
Food Authority destroys 2,560 liters of defective milk54 seconds ago
-
PPP launches "Hoist the Party Flag" campaign in Punjab56 seconds ago
-
PMYP and SIA unite to empower Balochistan's Youth59 seconds ago
-
CM Murad felicitates armed forces on successful operation in North Waziristan1 minute ago
-
Over 1300 applications received under Transfer of Livestock Assets to Widows project1 minute ago
-
60 apply for 'Dhee Rani' programme in Lodhran11 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Development projects in Sialkot district reviewed11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 115,400 cusecs water11 minutes ago
-
National WASH Accounts for Pakistan vital to save lives: Experts11 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon attends Startup Synergy Model, Plant sprint 202411 minutes ago