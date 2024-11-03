Open Menu

137 Shopkeepers Held On Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM

137 shopkeepers held on profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The district administration in an operation against profiteers on Sunday arrested 137 shopkeepers and issued warnings to 641 others who have created artificial price hikes in the markets.

Teams from the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner, Sarmad Salem Akram, conducted raids in various markets across the city, including University Road, GT Road, Charsadda Road, Dalazak Road, Circular Road, Walled City, and Hayatabad.

The arrested shopkeepers included vegetable and fruit sellers, bakers (nanbais), butchers, milk sellers, grocers encroachment mafia and others.

The deputy commissioner has directed officers for consecutive inspection of bazaars to ensure compliance with government-prescribed prices and to take strict legal action against profiteers and encroachment mafia.

