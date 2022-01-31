1,372 citizens get fine tickets over signal violations during January

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 1,372 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic signals during the month of January, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis, he said a special campaign underway to check road violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal were performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), he said had said that efforts afoot to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city.

He said ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank, demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said ITP was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose was to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.

"The SSP (Traffic) appealed the motorists to cooperate with ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city" , said spokesman while quoting SSP.