UrduPoint.com

1,372 Citizens Get Fine Tickets Over Signal Violations During January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 07:04 PM

1,372 citizens get fine tickets over signal violations during January

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 1,372 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic signals during the month of January, a police spokesman said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 1,372 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic signals during the month of January, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis, he said a special campaign underway to check road violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal were performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), he said had said that efforts afoot to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city.

He said ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank, demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said ITP was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose was to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.

"The SSP (Traffic) appealed the motorists to cooperate with ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city" , said spokesman while quoting SSP.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Fine Road Traffic January All

Recent Stories

ATC awards life term to four in kidnap-for-ransom ..

ATC awards life term to four in kidnap-for-ransom case

1 minute ago
 SSGC MD calls on Governor

SSGC MD calls on Governor

1 minute ago
 P-COSS criticizes over threats issued by students ..

P-COSS criticizes over threats issued by students of Punjab University to Dr. Za ..

1 minute ago
 Accountability court awards 11 years imprisonment ..

Accountability court awards 11 years imprisonment on corruption charges

1 minute ago
 Masses' problems to be resolved on priority basis: ..

Masses' problems to be resolved on priority basis: DC Abbottabad

5 minutes ago
 Registration for city marathon open: Commissioner ..

Registration for city marathon open: Commissioner Karachi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>