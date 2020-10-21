UrduPoint.com
13,727 Citizens Get Fine Tickets Over Signal Violations During Ongoing Year

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 13,727 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic signals during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said that special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that efforts are underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules.

He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.

The SSP (Traffic) also appealed the citizens to cooperate with ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.

