137,502 Beneficiaries Got Quarterly Tranche Under BISP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) As many as 137,502 deserving women have so far received quarterly
tranche of Rs 10,500 each from September to December 2024 in the
district.
Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Deputy Director Raazia
Asim told APP on Sunday that 173,272 deserving women were registered
under BISP in the district.
Giving breakup, she said 48,109, out of 75,227 beneficiaries have
received quarterly grant in Sargodha tehsil, 13,877 beneficiaries in
Bhulwal, 5621 in Bhera, 19789 in Kotmomin,13226 in Sahiwal,16682
in Shahpur and 14778 in Sillanwali.
Raazia said that payments process was underway transparently
at BISP offices.
She herself was monitoring the payment process effectively.
