MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1376 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during last month of August, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1.7 million electricity units. A sum of over Rs 33.8 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered 120 of them over involvement tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, the official concluded.