1379 Hepatitis cases surfaced during 11 months

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :During last 11 months a total of 1379 further cases of Hepatitis A, B and C were registered at all government hospitals including Tehsil Head Quarters, THCs and Basic Health Units in the district Sargodha.

Diseases surveillance and control cell Punjab said in its report that surfacing of further 1379 Hepatitis cases in the district was much alarming for the health department.

Hospital officials said in connection for the apprehension of spreading Hepatitis at large scale in the district during an exigent meeting of medical officers of special Cell has expressed grave concern over it and directed to start set up teams at Union Council level.

It was directed that a comprehensive campaign to be launched against the Adulterer Mafia in the district and report should be presented at the earliest.

In this connection, Dr. Sikandar Hayat Warriach told APP that real cause of spreading Hepatitis A, B and C was making shave with the same razor at barber shops, reuse of syringes by the quacks, piercing nose and ear with polluted equipment or instruments and to eating market dishes.

He said on the directions of Punjab government the health department has started facility of Hepatitis tests and providing the patients medicines for better treatment at district, Tehsil and Rural hospitals, adding that government was also taking action quack doctors whereas public bath and beauty parlors were also being registered.