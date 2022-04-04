138 arrested in crackdown against profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 138 shopkeepers from various localities during a crackdown on profiteers on Monday.

The arrested profiteers included 34 butchers, 23 milk sellers and 81 other shopkeepers. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan also visited Special Ramzan Bazaars of established in various localities and inspected the availability, quality and prices of edibles.

Similarly, the officers of the district administration also visited Nauthia Bazaar, Hayatabad, interior city, Kohat Road, Ring Road, Charsadda Road, Dilzak Road, University Road, G.T. Road, Pajgee Road, Bara Road and other bazaars of other localities and checked the a availability of edibles.

They also checked the edibles available at Ramzan Sahulat Counters established in mega malls and collectively arrested 138 profiteers including butchers, milk sellers and other shopkeepers.

DC Peshawar Shafiullah Khan said"Edibles are being provided at subsidized rates in Ramzan Sasta Bazaars while the officers of district administration also monitored the availability of goods in bazaars to ensure the provision of cheap and quality products to the people.

" He said that for the facilitation of the people, Ramzan Sahulat Counters have also been established in 18 mega malls/ big stores to ensure the provision of cheap and quality edibles to the people.

He said that these counters have been established in Mushtaq Tea Store (Hashtnagri), Osama Super Store (Gulbahar), Gillani Mart (Dilzak Road), Zahid General Store (Dilzak Road), 4 Season Mart (Canal Road), Golden Store (University Town), Hyper Star (Hayatabad), Smart Care (Hayatabad), Hareem Mart (Bara Road), Dubai Mega Mart (G.T. Road), Tayyaba Mart (Jhagra Stop), Hyper Mall (Ring Road, Inspire Mart (Ring Road), Shaheen Mart (Charsadda Road), Speed Mart (Charsadda Road), Inter-Mart (Warsak Road) and Sarina Mart (Warsak Road).

The officers of district administration beside Ramzan Sahulat Counters will also consecutively inspect other bazaars to provide relief to the people during Ramazan.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has directed all administrative officers for conduct random inspection of bazaars across the district and take legal action against profiteering.