138 Illegal Commercial Buildings Sealed

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 11:06 PM

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has sealed 138 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of the city on Friday

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 25 buildings in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 35 in Airline Society, 26 in Mustafa Town and on Wahdat Road, 28 in Gulshan-e-Ravi and on Canal Bank Road, and 24 in Jubilee Town for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Bank Alfalah, Allied Bank, Sindh Bank, Sabroso Wholesale outlet, Yousaf Broast, Stars Group of Schools, Pak Vision Academy, private hospitals, workshops, grocery stores, diagnostic lab, pharmacies, food outlets, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of Police.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in LDA-controlled areas.

