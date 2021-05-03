UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

138 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:50 PM

138 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :As many as 138 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 981 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,207 while 15,897 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 265 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 115 at DHQ Hospital and 81 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 1,310 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Acting CJ AJK HC Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiyani d ..

11 minutes ago

Moderna to Supply 500Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine ..

11 minutes ago

Spanish Serviceman Dies of Blood Clot After Receiv ..

11 minutes ago

Indian Government to Enlist Medical Students in Fi ..

11 minutes ago

DC visits corona vaccination Center

11 minutes ago

International Art Exhibition, seminar to be held i ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.