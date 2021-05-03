138 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :As many as 138 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 981 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,207 while 15,897 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 265 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 115 at DHQ Hospital and 81 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 1,310 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.