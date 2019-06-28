UrduPoint.com
138 Power-pilferers Held

Fri 28th June 2019

138 power-pilferers held



MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 138 power-pilferers in crackdown throughout south Punjab on Friday, said an official.

Mepco teams, accompanying the task forces, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 194,000 units.

A sum of over Rs 3.5 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers on charges of tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Mepco officials sources said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination.

