138 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:40 PM

138 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 138 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 138 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 192,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.3 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered three of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

