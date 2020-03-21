138 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 138 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Saturday

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 139,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.3 million was imposed as fine and cases were also lodged against seven powers pilferers which were involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.