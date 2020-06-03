138 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 138 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Wednesday

Mepco teams have raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 157,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.7 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers involved in tampering with meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.