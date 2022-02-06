UrduPoint.com

138 Quackery Centres Sealed In Two Weeks

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2022 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 138 outlets of unqualified health practitioners during the last two weeks.

According to a PHC spokesperson on Sunday, the Commission enforcement teams conducted raids on 1,400 treatment centres in 22 cities. As many as 420 quacks were found to have quit their businesses.

On an average, the teams raided around 50 centres in each district. The maximum number of 165 outlets were raided in Lahore, and 16 centres were sealed, which included Smile Dental Care, Khan Jarrahi, Khurram Clinic, Sardar Medical Store, Akram Jarrah, Zeenat Laboratory, Sabir Hadi Jorr, Aisha Poly Clinic, Al-Rehman Clinic, Nadeem Clinic, Medilink Pharmacy, Al-Shifa Clinic, Family Pharmacy, Hafiz Dental Clinic, Musa Clinic and Adnan Clinic.

The quackery centres sealed included 12 in Faisalabad, nine in Sargodha, eight each in Multan and Sahiwal, seven in Muzaffargarh, six each in Sialkot, Attock, Nankana Sahib, Toba Tek Singh and Mandi Bahauddin.

The spokesperson said the Commission raided over 118,000 treatment centres across the province, and closed down 35,685 quackery centres.

