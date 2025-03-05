138 Shopkeepers Arrested For Overpricing In Peshawar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) In a crackdown on overpricing during Ramazan, the district administration of Peshawar has arrested 138 shopkeepers for violating official price lists.
The two-day operation also led to the sealing of 48 shops and the transfer of 53 individuals to jail.
Inspections were conducted in key areas, including University Road, Charsadda Road, GT Road, Dalazak Road, Circular Road, inner-city markets, Hayatabad, Ring Road, Kohat Road, and Pajjagi Road.
Shopkeepers found guilty of overpricing or failing to display official price lists were arrested, and their shops were sealed.
Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, emphasized that daily price lists are issued for vegetable and fruit markets to ensure fair pricing. He warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the rules.
“Our goal is to protect consumers during Ramadan and ensure compliance with official price regulations,” said deputy commissioner.
The district administration’s is determined to maintain price stability and safeguard public interest during the holy month.
