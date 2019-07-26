1380 grams hashish seized, 23 arrested in Sargodha

Police arrested twenty three (23) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) -:Police arrested twenty three (23) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Friday that the teams of various police station conducted raids at various places and arrested 23 accused and recovered 1380 grams hashish,90 bottles of liquor,12 pistols 30 bore,a rifle 8 MM and 4 guns 12 bore from them.

They were Samiullah, Azhar Ali, Shah Muhammad, Abdul Rehman, Zubair Yaqoob, Mohsin Ali, Abrar, Sabir Sultan, Tayyab Mehmood, Muhammad Shahzad and others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.