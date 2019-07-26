UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1380 Grams Hashish Seized, 23 Arrested In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:34 PM

1380 grams hashish seized, 23 arrested in Sargodha

Police arrested twenty three (23) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) -:Police arrested twenty three (23) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Friday that the teams of various police station conducted raids at various places and arrested 23 accused and recovered 1380 grams hashish,90 bottles of liquor,12 pistols 30 bore,a rifle 8 MM and 4 guns 12 bore from them.

They were Samiullah, Azhar Ali, Shah Muhammad, Abdul Rehman, Zubair Yaqoob, Mohsin Ali, Abrar, Sabir Sultan, Tayyab Mehmood, Muhammad Shahzad and others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Azhar Ali From

Recent Stories

Joint Statement by the United Arab Emirates and th ..

8 minutes ago

Alia Bhatt channels her inner child; tells fans to ..

1 minute ago

Kriti Sanon gets nostalgic walking the ramp at ICW

1 minute ago

Karan Johar denies casting Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaa ..

1 minute ago

Bangladesh flood death toll surpasses 100

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.