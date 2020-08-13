1.382 mln children to get polio vaccine in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 1.382 million children under five years of age would be administered polio vaccine drops in the district during the next anti-polio campaign being started from August 15.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali while inaugurating anti-polio campaign at Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital.

RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Parliamentarians Latif Nazar and Firdous Rai also administered polio drops.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, CEO District Health Authority Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad, Medical Superintendent Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital Dr Hafiz Mukhtar Randhawa, District Secretary Good governance Tiger Force, Abdul Rehman Rana and other officers of the health department were also present on the occasion.

Divisional Commissioner said that repeated anti polio campaign were being carried out to completely weed out the chance of polio virus. He urged the parents to get their children vaccinated during anti polio campaign for complete eradication of polio virus.

He directed the health department officers for effective monitoring of the campaign to achieve the 100 percent target.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed that polio teams should remain present on static points at passengers transport stands, busiest intersections, markets, hospitals, dispensaries, motorway, railway station, recreational places and other sites. He said that strict monitoring of the campaign should be made and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

DHO informed that all necessary arrangements were finalized to implement the campaign and total 3147 polio teams would remain active in the district for administering polio vaccination drops to the children up to the age of five years.

He said that monitoring officers would supervise the campaign to check performance of polio teams.

He informed that all resources had been utilized for the publicity of anti polio campaign including making announcements at street level.