1383 male, female nurses to serve Hajj pilgrims in Holy Sites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 1383 male and female nurses are participating in the Hajj season for this year 1443 AH, the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health announced.

Total 556 men, 827 women, of whom are 1237 Saudis constituting (89%), and 146 non-Saudis (11%) are participating, SPA reported on Monday.

They were distributed to the Holy Sites Hospitals as follows: Mina Emergency Hospital (126), Mina Al-Jisr Hospital (134), Mina New Street Hospital (75), Mina Al-Wadi Hospital (175), East Arafat Hospital (82), Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital (85), Namera Hospital (97), Arafat General Hospital (167), Muzdalifah Hospital (51), Jamarat Hospital (62), and health centers in Mina (329).