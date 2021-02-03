1384 applications addressed in open kutcheris

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 1384 out 1430 applications pertaining to revenue-related issues put up in 'Awami Khidmat Kutcheris' arranged in four districts of local division were addressed here.

According to official data available with APP, the decision on 46 applications was held pending over legal lacunae and technical specifications. The entire process was being initiated on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

As per given details, a total of 286 applications were received in Multan's revenue kutchery, 253 were resolved while 33 were pending.

About 457 applications were placed the open court of Khanewal out of which 453 were cleared with only four left unresolved till completion of required paper work.

District Vehari was credited with 100 percent result in terms of solving revenue matters on the spot.

Exactly 324 applications were presented before the authority,which were resolved without delay or hitch.

While in Lodhran, only nine applications were pended, while 363 out of 354 applications submitted in the Kutchery got cleared by the top district officials after fulfilling necessary legal requirements, it was said.

Applications being forwarded in jurisdiction of the courts included as 118 pertaining to correction of record, 344 issuance of fard, 348 entry of mutation, 173 holding registry, 13 income certificate, 58 examination of record, 105 issuance of domicile and 271 miscellaneous revenue issues.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that purpose of open courts was to resolve problems of the people on the spot, and shun delaying tactics which affect the public.\778