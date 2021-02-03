UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1384 Applications Addressed In Open Kutcheris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:20 PM

1384 applications addressed in open kutcheris

As many as 1384 out 1430 applications pertaining to revenue-related issues put up in 'Awami Khidmat Kutcheris' arranged in four districts of local division were addressed here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 1384 out 1430 applications pertaining to revenue-related issues put up in 'Awami Khidmat Kutcheris' arranged in four districts of local division were addressed here.

According to official data available with APP, the decision on 46 applications was held pending over legal lacunae and technical specifications. The entire process was being initiated on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

As per given details, a total of 286 applications were received in Multan's revenue kutchery, 253 were resolved while 33 were pending.

About 457 applications were placed the open court of Khanewal out of which 453 were cleared with only four left unresolved till completion of required paper work.

District Vehari was credited with 100 percent result in terms of solving revenue matters on the spot.

Exactly 324 applications were presented before the authority,which were resolved without delay or hitch.

While in Lodhran, only nine applications were pended, while 363 out of 354 applications submitted in the Kutchery got cleared by the top district officials after fulfilling necessary legal requirements, it was said.

Applications being forwarded in jurisdiction of the courts included as 118 pertaining to correction of record, 344 issuance of fard, 348 entry of mutation, 173 holding registry, 13 income certificate, 58 examination of record, 105 issuance of domicile and 271 miscellaneous revenue issues.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that purpose of open courts was to resolve problems of the people on the spot, and shun delaying tactics which affect the public.\778

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Top Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

NCOC initiates national immunisation drive among a ..

50 seconds ago

Japan's Cabinet Reaffirms G7 Demand to Release Nav ..

3 minutes ago

For billionaire Jared Isaacman, the space tourism ..

3 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the three-d ..

18 minutes ago

UK Trade Unions, Businesses Urge Chancellor to Ext ..

3 minutes ago

Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP items

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.