1384 applications addressed in 'open revenue kutcheris'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 1384 out 1430 applications pertaining to revenue-related issues brought before 'Awami Khidmat Kutcheris' arranged in four districts of local division were addressed on Tuesday.

According to official data available with APP, the decisions on 46 applications were pending due to legal points and technical specifications. The entire process, initiated on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, was started yesterday to be carried on every first working day of each month.

As per given details, a total of 286 applications were received in Multan's revenue court, where 253 matters were resolved.

About 457 applications were put up at open court of Khanewal out of which 453 were cleared with only four left unresolved until completion of required paper work sought from complainants.

District Vehari was credited with 100 percent result in terms of solving revenue matters on the spot. Exactly 324 applications were presented before the authority which were resolved completely.

In Lodhran, only nine applications were held pending, with 363 out of 354 applications submitted in the Kutchery got cleared by the top district officials after fulfilling necessary legal requirements, it was said.

Applications being forwarded in jurisdiction of the courts included as 118 pertaining to correction of record, 344 issuance of fard, 348 entry of mutation, 173 holding registry, 13 income certificates, 58 examination of record, 105 issuance of domicile and 271 miscellaneous revenue issues.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that purpose of holding open courts was to efficiently resolve the problems of people on the spot.