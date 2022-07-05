UrduPoint.com

13856 Cases Of Lumpy Skin Disease Reported In KP, 208252 Animals Vaccinated So Far

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 07:25 PM

13856 cases of Lumpy skin disease reported in KP, 208252 animals vaccinated so far

Around 13856 cases of Lumpy Skin disease of livestock has been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the infection increased due to arrival of sacrificial animals from different parts of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Around 13856 cases of Lumpy Skin disease of livestock has been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the infection increased due to arrival of sacrificial animals from different parts of the country.

An official of Livestock Department told APP that around 631 deaths of animals have been reported due to prevailing disease in different parts of the province.

The Livestock department, he added, has vaccinated 208252 number of animals and the drive is in progress for protection of animals.

The department has deployed teams in different cattle markets for monitoring of animals and for spraying of insecticides, the official added.

Similarly, check posts have been established at all the entry points of the province to check all the coming animals.

He urged the cattle owners to ensure cleanliness and use mosquito repellent as safety measure for protection of animals from disease.

In case of illness of any animal, isolate it and inform Livestock officials for forthwith starting treatment.

He also clarified that Lumpy Skin is not a zoonotic disease and there is no chances of transmission of disease from animals to humans.

