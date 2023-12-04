1386 FIRs lodged against under-age drivers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police registered over 1386 FIRs against underage drivers during a special campaign so far, said a police spokesman.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani were taking action by the law against underage drivers.

The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police officers to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said.

The parents were also advised to discourage driving by underage drivers.

He said that fatal road accidents occur due to speeding and reckless driving of the drivers particularly underage.

The ongoing operation against underage drivers and other traffic rules violators had been accelerated on the instructions of the CPO.

The underage drivers indulge in speeding, reckless driving and wheeling which leads to fatal road accidents, he added.

Police had initiated a drive against underage drivers without any discrimination, he informed.

Underage drivers not only endanger their own lives but the lives of other road users, he said adding that parents should keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.

The vehicles and motorcycles of the underage drivers were also being impounded in respective police stations, he said.

In addition to issuing fines for underage driving, police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate young individuals about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driver’s license, he added.