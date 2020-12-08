1386 professional beggars arrested during November

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The city traffic police (CTP) have arrested 1386 professional beggars on charges of begging alms from road users during the last month, informed the City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman here on Tuesday.

The cases were registered against 24 professional beggars under 9-Vagrancy Act with different police stations.

The CTP has launched grand operation following the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) against professional beggars and held 1386 from roads, squares and outside shopping malls.

Chief Traffic Officer Syed Akbar Ali said special squads have been constituted to arrest the professional beggars from the city.

He made it clear that professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand.

He said the traffic police would continue action against the beggars and would not allow them to disrupt the traffic flow.

On the other hand, Professional beggary is becoming a social menace as more and more beggars including physically fit, healthy and young men, women and children are turning towards this profession. Mosques and other religious places are also amongst the most profitable sources for the professional beggars.