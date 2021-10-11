UrduPoint.com

13,886 'kunda' Connection Detected In LESCO During FY2020-21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 02:55 PM

13,886 'kunda' connection detected in LESCO during FY2020-21

As many as 13,886 "kunda" connections were detected in various circles of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) during last fiscal year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 13,886 "kunda" connections were detected in various circles of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) during last fiscal year 2020-21.

Sharing details, official sources told APP here that out of total kunda connections, 11,028 were registered consumers having references numbers and 2,858 were un-registered (non-consumers).

They said 2069 such connections were detected in Lahore circles, 2036 in Okara circle, 5402 in Kasur circle, 1676 in Nankana circle and 2643 in SKP circle during the said period.

They said out of total 5,527,854 connections, the company disconnected 650,048 connections during the said period.

\395

Related Topics

Lahore Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Okara Circle

Recent Stories

Arada launches &#039;Kaya&#039; second phase of &# ..

Arada launches &#039;Kaya&#039; second phase of &#039;Massar&#039; project, wort ..

29 minutes ago
 President issues Decree appointing Director-Genera ..

President issues Decree appointing Director-General of UAE Space Agency

29 minutes ago
 Mosque Blast in Afghanistan's North Aimed at Desta ..

Mosque Blast in Afghanistan's North Aimed at Destabilization at New Historic Sta ..

57 minutes ago
 EU Council Extends Sanctions Related to Chemical W ..

EU Council Extends Sanctions Related to Chemical Weapons Until October 16, 2022

1 hour ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $81.56 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $81.56 a barrel Friday

1 hour ago
 Russia Records 29,409 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 29,409 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.