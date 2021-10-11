13,886 'kunda' connection detected in LESCO during FY2020-21

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 13,886 "kunda" connections were detected in various circles of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) during last fiscal year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 13,886 "kunda" connections were detected in various circles of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) during last fiscal year 2020-21.

Sharing details, official sources told APP here that out of total kunda connections, 11,028 were registered consumers having references numbers and 2,858 were un-registered (non-consumers).

They said 2069 such connections were detected in Lahore circles, 2036 in Okara circle, 5402 in Kasur circle, 1676 in Nankana circle and 2643 in SKP circle during the said period.

They said out of total 5,527,854 connections, the company disconnected 650,048 connections during the said period.

\395