138th birth anniversary of Jamshed Nasserwanji, first elected Mayor of Karachi marked

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab while addressing the occasion of the 138th birth anniversary of Jamshed Nasserwanji, the first elected Mayor of Karachi expressed determination that we are responsible for improving Karachi and will Insha Allah make this city the city of Jamshed Nasserwanji.

He said that Jamshed Nasserwanji Mehta was the first elected Mayor of Karachi and along with Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal, people like Jamshed Nasserwanji and Yusuf Haroon are also among our heroes.

The ceremony was organized at the Theosophical Hall M.A Jinnah Road Karachi by the Karachi Theosophical Society.He said that we need to support each other and give hope to the people to bring improvement in Karachi which is no doubt a great city.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Hussain, Ghazi Salahuddin, Mushtaq Ali Chandani, Dinsha Awari, Dr Masuma Hassan, Miss Patel and others were also present on the occasion. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Jamshed Nasserwanji Mehta is called the founder of modern Karachi. The historical building of KMC head office at M.A Jinnah Road has been named after him due to his great services for the city.

He said that Jamshed Nasserwanji Mehta had a brilliant brain and he worked hard for making Karachi the clean and beautiful city of the region. Besides working on city’s infrastructure he also worked fore the welfare of animals and he took several steps in this regard, including providing an attractive environment for birds at the Frere Hall, there are many personalities in local government, education, culture and other fields who have served this city and played their role in making Karachi a great city, he said.

He said that the KMC has started the work of building the first Metropolitan Museum in the historic Denso Hall, which will be completed soon. Through this museum rare and useful information about the history and development of Karachi will be provided to the citizens so that our new generation can get acquainted with the achievements of their heroes including Jamshed Nasrwanji.

He said that the Karachi Theosophical Society was established in 1806 and useful works were done for the construction and development of Karachi from this platform. This city needs such institutions who carry a high goal in front of them and bring together those working for the betterment of the city and set an example for others, he said.

Addressing the ceremony, senior journalist Ghazi Salahuddin said that as a result of the partition of India, no city of the subcontinent has changed as much as Karachi, the Parsi community, especially Jamshed Nasserwanji, has done great work in the development of this city.

Mushtaq Ali Chandani and others also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the personality and services of former Mayor Karachi Jamshed Nasserwanji, whereas on this occasion, jamshed Nasserwanji Mehta's 138th birthday cake was also cut.